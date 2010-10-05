FX Grabs Broadcast Rights To ‘Social Network,' ‘Wall Street' Sequel

FX has acquired the broadcast television premiere rights to the recently-released films The Social Network and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, the network announced Tuesday.

The Social Network, the Aaron Sorkin-penned biopic of the founding of Facebook, earned $22.4 million in its first weekend at the box office. The film, from Sony Pictures, opened in theaters Oct. 1.

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Oliver Stone's follow-up to 1987's Wall Street from 20th Century Fox, brought in $19 million in its launch weekend, also Oct. 1.