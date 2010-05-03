FX Gives 'Justified' a Second Season
Upfront
Central: Complete Upfront Coverage
FX is taking more shots with Justified. The network has
ordered a 13-episode second season of Justified, which stars
Timothy Olyphant and is based on the Elmore Leonard character Deputy
U.S. Marshal Ravlan Givens from the short story Fire in the Hole
and some of his other novels, from Sony Pictures Television. The rookie
campaign still has six fresh installments left, with the finale
scheduled for June 8.
Through seven weeks, first-run episodes of Justified,
boosted by the most-watched series premiere in FX history with 4.9
million total viewers, 100,000 more than The Shield's bow on
March 12, 2002, averaged 3.4 million viewers and 1.7 million persons 18
to 49.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.