FX Gives 'Justified' a Second Season

FX is taking more shots with Justified. The network has

ordered a 13-episode second season of Justified, which stars

Timothy Olyphant and is based on the Elmore Leonard character Deputy

U.S. Marshal Ravlan Givens from the short story Fire in the Hole

and some of his other novels, from Sony Pictures Television. The rookie

campaign still has six fresh installments left, with the finale

scheduled for June 8.

Through seven weeks, first-run episodes of Justified,

boosted by the most-watched series premiere in FX history with 4.9

million total viewers, 100,000 more than The Shield's bow on

March 12, 2002, averaged 3.4 million viewers and 1.7 million persons 18

to 49.

