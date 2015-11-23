FX Gives ‘Fargo’ Third Installment

FX has picked up a third installment of Fargo, the network announced on Monday.

Fargo is currently in its second season with the finale airing Dec. 14.

“Year two of Fargo is an extraordinary achievement and, given Noah Hawley’s masterful storytelling, we can’t wait to see where the third, all-new version of Fargo takes us,” said Eric Schrier, copresident of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions.

The limited series, which is from MGM Television and FX Productions, is executive produced by Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Joel and Ethan Coen, and John Cameron.