FX Gets Animated With Comedy ‘Archer'

FX has picked up Archer, a half hour animated comedy series. The show, which is FX's first animated series, is a riff on the James Bond universe, following the exploits of the spies and employees at an international spy agency.

FX has ordered six episodes of Archer, which will premiere this fall. While a premiere date and time has not been set, it will almost certainly be paired with It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, the network's only other comedy. FX president John Landgraf said the network was looking to add comedies to pair with Sunnyin an interview withB&Cearlier this month.

"This project has been a great surprise for us and we're excited about adding it to our fall schedule," said Nick Grad, executive VP of original programming for FX. "Adam Reed has written successful animated series for Adult Swim/Cartoon Network, and he has taken this format and given it a live-action feel. It is a smart, adult comedy and the characters are given voice by a terrific cast. It clearly fits the FX brand and we believe it will find support from the fans of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

FX Productions is producing the series, which is from Adam Reed and Floyd County Productions. Reed co-created Sealab 2021 and Frisky Dingo while at Turner's Adult Swim. Adult Swim programs animated and live action programming geared towards young men, the same demo that appeals to It's Always Sunny.

The voice cast includes Jon Benjamin (Dr. Katz, Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), Aisha Tyler and Judy Greer.