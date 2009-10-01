FX Fuels Up More Originals

FX is batting a thousand this year with pilots now that the cabler has given 13-episode pickups to dramas Terriers and Lights Out.

With these greenlights, FX has given series orders to all six of the pilots it produced this year for 2010 debuts.

Terriers stars Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James as an ex-cop and his best friend who start a private detective business. The dramedy, produced by the Fox 21 shingle, reunites FX with The Shield creator Shawn Ryan, who exec produces along with series creator Ted Griffin (Ocean's Eleven). Craig Brewer (Hustle and Flow) helmed the pilot.

