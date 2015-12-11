FX, ‘Fargo’ Creator Hawley Ink New Deal

Noah Hawley, Emmy-winning executive producer and writer, has agreed to a three-year overall production deal with FX Productions and FX Networks. Hawley, creator and showrunner on Fargo, will develop numerous new projects while remaining in that role.

“In a remarkably short time, Noah has proven himself to be one of the best writers and showrunners in television with the stunning, back-to-back success of the Fargo franchise,” said John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. “He loves to challenge himself creatively and has a gift for making complex stories engaging and entertaining. We are excited to continue to work closely with Noah and offer all the support he needs to fully realize his vision for these new projects.”

FX has picked up a third season of Fargo, whose current season, about bloody crime-family consolidation in the late ‘70s northern Midwest, ends Dec. 14.

Hawley currently has the projects Legion, Cat’s Cradle, Hellhound on His Trail and The Hot Rock under development with FX Productions and FX Networks.