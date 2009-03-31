FX, Dreamworks Animation In Movie Deal

FX and Dreamworks Animation have closed a movie deal that will bring current box office hit Monsters vs. Aliens to the cabler. The deal includes pre-buys on theatricals through 2012, including the upcoming Shrek sequel Shrek the Fourth and the upcoming Kung Fu Panda sequel, as well as the original Kung Fu Panda and Madagasdcar: Escape 2 Africa, among other titles.

The timing of the announcement comes as Monsters vs. Aliens had the biggest box office opening of any film so far this year, earning nearly $60 million domestically from March 27 to 29.

"Every year DreamWorks Animation produces some of the finest films made by any studio and were incredibly excited to strengthen and broaden the FX library with the addition of their titles through 2012," said FX's Executive Vice President, Chuck Saftler in a statement.

FX has been aggressive in building out its film library. Last month the network inked a deal with Paramount for the rights to the upcoming Transformers sequel Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, as well as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

FX has also acquired the rights to Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Baby Mamma and You Dont Mess With the Zohan, among other titles.