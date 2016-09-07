FX Drama ‘Tyrant’ Done After Three Seasons

Tyrant’s season three finale Sept. 7 on FX will also be the series finale. The show, produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions, details the exploits of an American family drawn into the inner workings of a tumultuous Middle Eastern country. Tyrant is executive produced by Howard Gordon, Chris Keyser, Gideon Raff and Avi Nir.

“It’s very difficult to find common ground with other people whose stories we do not know or understand,” said John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. “The creators of Tyrant have done their utmost over three seasons to tell American audiences a tiny fraction of the many gripping, human stories coursing through the Middle East today. We want to thank Howard Gordon, Chris Keyser and their talented team of collaborators, including all the writers, directors, cast and crew, as well as our studio partners at Fox 21 Television Studios, for taking on Tyrant’s tremendously ambitious story with such profound dedication and respect.”

The series finale, written by Keyser and Gordon, sees Barry and Molly on the brink of waging war on the caliphate.

Fox 21 Television Studios president Bert Salke did not rule out the possibility of the show carrying on at another network.

“Tyrant is a beloved show to all of us at Fox 21 Television Studios, and we are indebted to Howard and Chris for their incredible work, and to John Landgraf and everyone at FX who have been fantastic partners,” said Salke. “We feel the show is a gem and we’d love to find a way to keep it in production. That said, we want to be realistic about its prospects. So for its loyal audience, tonight’s episode will be a satisfying end should the series not find another home, but also provides interesting possibilities should we be able to continue on some other platform.”