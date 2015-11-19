FX Drama ‘Bastard Executioner’ Canceled

The Bastard Executioner, an ambitious drama from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter, will not see a season two on FX due to poor ratings.

Sutter took the unusual step of taking out an ad in the Hollywood trades to announce the news and salute the show’s “family” for its “talent and commitment.”

He said: “The audience has spoken and unfortunately the word is, ‘meh.’ So with due respect, we bring our mythology to an epic and fiery close."

Bastard Executioner was a high concept yarn set in 14th century Wales, centered around a knight who reinvents himself as an executioner. The 10-episode season series debuted in September and wrapped Nov. 17.

At the TCA’s Summer Press Tour, John Landgraf, FX Networks CEO, said of Sutter: “I’ve never worked with anyone better at holding your interest.”

Yet the show averaged a 0.45 rating in viewers 18-49 and just north of 1 million viewers.

Sutter also saluted Landgraf in the ad, singling him out as an ally who "inspires, guides, wrangles and for some reason, doesn’t fire me."