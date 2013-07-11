FX Debuts 'The Bridge' to 3 Million Viewers

The premiere of FX's new drama The Bridge averaged 3.04 million viewers on Wednesday at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen fast nationals.

That was down slightly from FX's two most recent drama premieres of The Americans (3.22M) in January and American Horror Story (3.18M) in 2011.

The premiere episode, which ran from 10-11:31 p.m., also delivered 1.16 million adults 18-49, which was also below both Americans and AHS. Combined with its encore telecast at 11:31 p.m., The Bridge netted 4.12 million total viewers, slightly below The Americans' premiere and first replay (Americans had two replays on its premiere night).

"We could not be prouder of this amazing series which has garnered such incredible critical recognition," said John Landgraf, CEO, FX Networks and FX Productions. "Meredith Stiehm and Elwood Reid have delivered a rich tapestry of intrigue and passion, and a story fraught with tension and suspense. And we're so lucky to have Demian Bichir and Diane Kruger who so convincingly and appealingly embody their roles. We're grateful to our partners at Shine America and can't wait for audiences to see what happens next."

Fox International Channels will launch the show globally immediately following the U.S. premiere. The Bridge will premiere in 122 countries across all continents in 35 languages all at the same time.