FX Cues Up ‘Fargo’ Marathon June 4

FX will air the whole of season two of critically adored Fargo Saturday, June 4, starting at 10 a.m. and concluding at 8 p.m., with limited commercial interruptions.

The anthology series’ second “chapter”, as FX terms it, is set in 1979, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Luverne, Minnesota. A big-city crime syndicate challenges a local family gang’s rule, and a butcher and his wife get in way, way over their heads with the local gangsters.

Patrick Wilson, Kirsten Dunst, Ted Danson, Kieran Culkin, Jeffrey Donovan, Jean Smart and Jesse Plemons are among the cast members.

Noah Hawley, Joel & Ethan Coen, Warren Littlefield and John Cameron are the executive producers. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television the lead studio.

On April 9, FX aired all ten episodes of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, with the first episode commercial free.