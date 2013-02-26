FX Closes Script Deal With Sutter, Shiban for 'Lucas Stand'

FX has closed a script development deal with Sons of

Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter and former Hell on Wheels showrunner

John Shiban for drama Lucas Stand.

The action/horror drama follows the salvation quest of

a damaged former special ops soldier, who has been chosen to traverse time and

place to hunt down and kill Hell's law-breaking demons.

This is the second project that Sutter is working on for FX under his output deal with Fox21;

the SOA creator also hasa script development deal for his comedy project, Diva. Clown. Killer.

It is Shiban's first project with the network.

The move falls in line with FX topper John Landgraf's

priority of increasing the network's drama slate. The Americans

premiered last month and has already been renewed for a second season while The

Bridge will debut this summer.