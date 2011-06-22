FX Casts Patric For Lead Role In 'Powers'

FX has cast Jason Patric (The Lost Boys, Rush) as the star of its upcoming drama Powers, the network announced Wednesday.

Patric will play the character of detective Christian Walker in Powers, which revolves around detectives that police the brutal and sensational crimes surrounding super power beings. The series, based on the graphic novel series by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming, will also star Lucy Punch (Bad Teacher), Charles S. Dutton (Roc), and Bailee Madison (Just Go With It).

The pilot, written by Charles H. Eglee (The Shield, Dexter, The Walking Dead) and to be directed by Michael Dinner (Sons of Anarchy, Justified), begins production in July in Chicago. Eglee and Dinner serve as Executive Producers along with Bendis, Oeming and David Engel. Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions will co-produce, according to FX officials.

"We've been asked repeatedly why it has taken so long to bring our series adaptation of Powers to fruition. It is for the same reason we cast Jason Patric in this role; we are aiming for something extraordinary," said John Landgraf, President and General Manager of FX Networks in a statement.