FX Cancels Leary Comedy ‘Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll’

FX has cancelled Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll after two seasons. Denis Leary created the edgy comedy, about a washed up rock star struggling to get his career restarted and repairing his many broken relationships. John Corbett and Elizabeth Gillies are also in the cast.

FX did not confirm the cancellation, though Leary noted the show’s demise on Twitter, and a second series insider privately said as much too. “The bad news? @sdrr is dead. Good news? @AtlantaFX by @DonaldsDad @BetterthingsFX by @pamelaadlon are both fucking brilliant,” wrote @denisleary.

The second season finale aired Sept. 1.

FX featured the show during its TCA session last month, Leary cracking up the critics in the room with tales of battling nuns--Sister Agnes Catherine--to be precise, as a boy in Worcester, Massachusetts. Leary said the series was inspired by the various rough and tumble musicians he knew earlier in life.