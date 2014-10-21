FX Cancels ‘The Bridge’

FX has canceled drama The Bridge after two seasons.

The drama, which was adapted from a Danish format, initially debuted to three million viewers in 2013, but quickly saw it decline to under two million for the remainder of its run. The show’s second season finale on Oct. 1 drew a little over 1 million viewers.

The Bridge starred Demian Bichir and Diane Kruger as a pair of detectives on each side of the U.S.-Mexican border. The series was developed for FX by Meredith Stiehm and Elwood Reid.