FX Big Winner at TCA Awards

FXwas the big winner at the annual TCA Awards as its freshman seriesAtlantawon multiple accolades, the Television Critics Association said Saturday.

FX won three awards, withAtlantawinning in the outstanding comedy and individual achievement in comedy (Donald Glover) categories, according to TCA officials.

Hulu’s freshman series The Handmaid’s Tale also won TCA Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Drama and for Program of the Year.

Entertainer Kristin Chenoweth hosted the 33rdannual TCA Awards, which was held at the Beverly Hilton hotel.



