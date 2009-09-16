FX Animated Comedy ‘Archer' Pushed Back ‘Til 2010

FX is pushing back the premiere of its first animated series, the spy comedy Archer. Because of the long production schedule on the cartoon, the series would not be able to make its slotted debut during the first half season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Archer will now premiere in Jan. 2010, and FX has ordered an additional four scripts to go along with the six episode order it placed earlier this summer.

In an effort to sample the program, FX will screen the pilot episode of Archer following the season premiere of It's Always Sunny Sept. 17. FX says it will not promote the episode, which it says is a one time airing, and is not billing it as a sneak preview, nor including it in any program guides.

Fellow comedy The League had been slated to run during the second half of Sunny's season, and is still expected to run during the fall. Because the series deals with a fantasy football league, FX says it is important to have it on the air during the heart of football season. A premiere date on The League will be announced shortly.