FX to Air ‘The People v. O.J.’ Marathon April 9

FX will air all ten episodes of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Saturday, April 9. The first episode, called “From the Ashes of Tragedy,” will be commercial free.

The finale aired April 5.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, the limited series’ cast includes John Travolta, Cuba Gooding Jr., Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, David Schwimmer and Sterling K. Brown. Executive producers are Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Brad Falchuk.

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

On March 5, FX ran a five-episode marathon of The People v. O.J.

O.J. Simpson is a popular TV figure these days. ESPN’s O.J.: Made in America debuts in June on ABC. Last week, at the Discovery Networks upfront presentation, Henry Schleiff, Investigation Discovery group president, talked up Hard Evidence: O.J. Is Innocent, which airs in 2017.