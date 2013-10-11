FX Acquires WWII Miniseries From Danny Boyle

FX has acquired a World World II miniseries from Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours director Danny Boyle.

The 10-part series, Telemark, tells the true story of British-trained Norwegian resistance fighters who sabotaged Adolf Hitler's nuclear development program during WWII. The miniseries will be produced by Cloud Eight/Decibel Films for FX. Joining Boyle on the project are Simon Beaufoy, whom wrote Telemark, and Christian Colson, whom worked with Boyle on Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours.

"We're incredibly honored to be working with Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson who are three of the best filmmakers in the world," said Eric Schrier, president, original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. "Telemark is a compelling, powerful and important story, and we know Danny, Simon and Christian will do a masterful job producing it."

The project joins FX's adaptation of the film Fargo on its miniseries roster, something the network said last year it was looking to get more involved with. FX also announced Friday that Bob Odenkirk, Colin Hanks, Kate Walsh and Oliver Platt have been cast in Fargo, joining Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman.