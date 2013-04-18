FX Acquires New George Lopez Sitcom

FX has closed a deal with Lionsgate TV and distributor Debmar-Mercury for the half-hour sitcom Saint George starring George Lopez.

The multi-camera laffer will be in Debmar's signature 10/90 model, with FX ordering an initial 10 episodes, which, if those hit a designated ratings threshold, will trigger an additional 90 episode order to be sold into broadcast syndication for fall 2016. FX employed the same deal for Lionsgate's Anger Management, the Charlie Sheen sitcom currently in its second season on the network.

Saint George stars Lopez as a recently divorced working class Mexican-American turned successful entrepreneur struggling to balance his family and work. It is Lopez's first sitcom role since his self-titled ABC series that aired from 2002-07. He most recently hosted late-night talker Lopez Tonight for two years on TBS.

"The 10/90 model requires a unique individual who has the ability to pull off this kind of daunting schedule," said Chuck Saftler, executive VP, FX Networks. "George is that guy and we couldn't be happier that he chose FX as the home for his new project."

Lopez co-created and will executive produce Saint George with Wind Dancer Films' Matt Williams and David McFadzean. The series will be produced by Lionsgate Television in association with Wind Dancer Films, Travieso Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.