FX Acquires 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,' 'Mission Impossible'
FX has struck deals for 19 more films to complete its
2011 acquisitions, including Mission:
Impossible - Ghost Protocol, The Girl
with the Dragon Tattoo and We Bought
a Zoo, Chuck Saftler, executive VP, FX Networks announced
Thursday.
Other titles that the network has acquired include The Sitter, Puss in Boots, Real Steel,
Immortals, Paranormal Activity 3 and A
Very Harold and Kumar Christmas. Along with FX's other 2011 acquisitions,
the films will debut beginning 2013 and early 2014.
"We landed 19
films that grossed more than $100 million representing two-thirds of all films
that topped that mark, which was by far our best year ever," said Saftler. "Our
film library is deeper, stronger and more diverse than ever across all
genres. Our movie line-up has been a key primetime ratings driver, and it
continues to provide an outstanding lead-in platform for our original series."
The deals follow FX's acquisitions of several box office
hits, including 28 titles from the 50 highest grossing films of 2011.
