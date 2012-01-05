FX Acquires 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,' 'Mission Impossible'

FX has struck deals for 19 more films to complete its

2011 acquisitions, including Mission:

Impossible - Ghost Protocol, The Girl

with the Dragon Tattoo and We Bought

a Zoo, Chuck Saftler, executive VP, FX Networks announced

Thursday.

Other titles that the network has acquired include The Sitter, Puss in Boots, Real Steel,

Immortals, Paranormal Activity 3 and A

Very Harold and Kumar Christmas. Along with FX's other 2011 acquisitions,

the films will debut beginning 2013 and early 2014.

"We landed 19

films that grossed more than $100 million representing two-thirds of all films

that topped that mark, which was by far our best year ever," said Saftler. "Our

film library is deeper, stronger and more diverse than ever across all

genres. Our movie line-up has been a key primetime ratings driver, and it

continues to provide an outstanding lead-in platform for our original series."

The deals follow FX's acquisitions of several box office

hits, including 28 titles from the 50 highest grossing films of 2011.