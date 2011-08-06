FX Acquires 'Apes,' 'Crazy Stupid Love'

Continuing to build its growing stable of theatrical films on basic cable, FX has closed deals for the commercial TV premiere rights of two summer releases, 20th Century Fox's Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Warner Bros.' Crazy Stupid Love.

The deal calls for the movies to premiere on FX in late 2013 or early 2014, and FX will pay the standard 10 to 12% of total box office.

Some of FX's other recent film acquisitions include Captain America: The First Avenger, Friends with Benefits, Horrible Bosses, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Bad Teacher, Green Lantern, The Hangover: Part 2, Rio, Super 8, X-Men: First Class, Thor, Just Go With It, The Green Hornet, TRON: Legacy, Rango and Kung Fu Panda 2.