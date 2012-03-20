FX Acquires '21 Jump Street,' 'The Lorax'

FX has made a deal for the commercial TV premiere rights to recent box office successes 21 Jump Street and The Lorax, the network announced Tuesday.

Sony's 21 Jump Street premiered on March 16 at number one at the box office, grossing $36 million in its first weekend. Universal's The Lorax was number one at the box office the prior two weekends, with a total gross of $158 million through three weeks.

Basic cable networks tend to pay 8% to 12% of domestic box office for premiere rights to theatricals.

21 Jump Street and The Lorax join FX's other 2012 film acquisitions -- Act of Valor, Safe House, The Vow, Chronicle, Underworld Awakening and Contraband.