Future Today Adds Movies From Warner Bros Discovery to Fawesome
Titles include ‘The Big Sky,’ ‘The Cowboys,’ ‘The Outriders’
Streaming company Future Today said it made a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that will bring 46 movies to Future Today’s Fawesome channel.
The films include Westerns like The Big Sky, The Cowboys, The Outriders and Saddle the Wind.
“At Future Today we remain dedicated to redefining the streaming experience and providing premium and star-studded entertainment for viewers to have access to the best-in-class programming,” David Di Lorenzo, senior VP of content acquisitions & partnerships at Future Today, said. “Adding these films from Warner Bros. Discovery is an important milestone in Future Today’s journey to provide quality entertainment from leading movie studios with many more to come.”
The films from WBD join the 173,000 movies and TV show on Fawesome, a free, ad-supported on-demand channel.
Fawesome reaches a diverse audience with a median age of 40, Future Today said.
“Our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery meets the needs of Fawesome’s brand partners as Westerns are amongst the top genres to achieve campaign goals,” Jennifer D’Alessandro, head of ad sales and marketing at Future Today, said.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.