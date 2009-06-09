'Futurama' Returns With New Episodes

In another case of an animated primetime series resurrected from the dead, 20th Century Fox TV plans to produce 26 new episodes of Futurama.

Comedy Central will begin airing the new episodes in mid-2010. Voice actors Billy West (who played Philip Fry), Katey Sagal (Leela) and John DiMaggio (Bender) have all signed on to return.

Created by Matt Groening and David X. Cohen, Futurama originally aired on Fox from 1999 to 2003.

Click here to read the full story at Variety.com

Michael Schneider writes for B&C's sister publication Daily Variety