'Futurama' to End After Season Seven

Comedy Central announced Monday that animated series Futurama

would not be renewed for any additional seasons.





The final season premieres June 19 at 10 p.m. with the

series finale slated for Sept. 4.



Futurama initially aired on Fox from 1999-2003,

before being canceled. Comedy Central revived the series in 2007 with four

straight-to-DVD movies before ordering two more seasons in 2010, which aired

over four years. By the end of its run, Futurama will have aired for

seven seasons.





"I'm very proud of the upcoming season. If

this is indeed the end of Futurama, it's a fantastic finish to a good,

long run," said creator and executive producer Matt Groening.