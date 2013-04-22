'Futurama' to End After Season Seven
Comedy Central announced Monday that animated series Futurama
would not be renewed for any additional seasons.
The final season premieres June 19 at 10 p.m. with the
series finale slated for Sept. 4.
Futurama initially aired on Fox from 1999-2003,
before being canceled. Comedy Central revived the series in 2007 with four
straight-to-DVD movies before ordering two more seasons in 2010, which aired
over four years. By the end of its run, Futurama will have aired for
seven seasons.
"I'm very proud of the upcoming season. If
this is indeed the end of Futurama, it's a fantastic finish to a good,
long run," said creator and executive producer Matt Groening.
