Fusion Votes to Join WGAE

According to Writers Guild of America East—which represents writers in TV, cable digital media, broadcast news and movies—the editorial staff of Univision-owned site Fusion has voted overwhelmingly to join the AFL-CIO-affiliated union.

That "overwhelmingly" was over 90% approval, says WGAE. The vote came after the Fusion organizing committee threatened to "take action" if a vote was not called.

Univision's Fusion Media Group bought Gawker, assuming its existing WGAE contract. WGAE is still working on TheRoot.com. It says 100% of the staffers at that Fusion-owned African-American digital news site have signed union cards, but WGAE is still waiting to be recognized.

"The creative professionals at Fusion's digital operation have spoken decisively—twice—in favor of collective bargaining,” said Lowell Peterson, executive director of WGAE. “We will work closely with these hard-working professionals to ensure that their real needs are addressed in the workplace, and in a collective bargaining agreement."

"This week a group of editorial employees voted in favor of having the WGA East represent them for the purpose of collective bargaining," said Fusion Co-Presidents Boris Gartner and Daniel Eilemberg in an e-mail to staffers. "Of 69 eligible voters, 62 voted: 57 voted in favor of representation and 5 voted against.

"We are pleased this process has now concluded with all relevant employees having had their say, much like it happened at Gizmodo Media Group, which is also represented by the WGA East.

"We will continue to support all our incredibly talented staff, Guild and non-Guild, who are helping to drive and amplify important conversations every day."