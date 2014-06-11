Fusion Unveils Summer Slate

Millennial-targeted network Fusion announced Wednesday a summer slate of three new original unscripted series.

New series include counter-narcotics docu-series Drug Wars, premiering July 17; 2 Square, about two young street artists, premiering July 30; and travel series Rootas, premiering in August.

The network also announced that it will premiere an English-language version of soccer documentary This is Not a Ball June 14.

Launched in 2013, Fusion is a partnership between Univision and Disney / ABC.