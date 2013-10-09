Fusion Unveils Morning Program, 'The Morning Show'

Fusion, the joint venture between Univision and ABC News aimed at U.S. Hispanics, announced its morning show on Wednesday, The Morning Show.

The daily program, which will air from 7-9 a.m., will launch Oct. 28, the same day the network goes live. The program will be cohosted by Brazilian journalist Pedro Andrade, Univision News' Mariana Atencio and Greek-American comedian Yannis Pappas.

WNYC's Javier Guzman will produce The Morning Show. He previously was producer on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

"With a diverse set of hosts and a bold, irreverent voice unique to Fusion, we'll create a new, entertaining and engaging morning routine for our audience," said newly-minted CEO Isaac Lee. "Our viewers sleep with their smart phones by their side because they never want to miss a beat. The Morning Show will feed that appetite on-air and online by sparking lively conversations around the latest trending topics and delivering compelling stories infused with humor."

While the linear network launches Oct. 28, Fusion's digital property, fusion.net, will launch a week earlier on Oct. 21.