Fusion Signs With Sling TV

Fusion, the news channel launched by Disney-ABC Television Group and Univision, has expanded its distribution by partnering with mobile platform Sling TV. Sling, a subsidiary of Dish Network, offers TV channels to broadband-connected devices at home and on-the-go.

Fusion is available in the “World News Extra” add-on pack for $5 per month when you sign up for the “Best of Live TV” core package.

“Fusion is committed to producing programming for a young, diverse audience that informs, provokes, and entertains. With our launch on Sling TV, Fusion is taking another critical step towards reaching our digitally-native audience in all the places they are consuming content,” said Fusion CEO Isaac Lee.

Fusion can also be found on Roku, Apple TV and other emerging platforms.

The Sling TV website boasts, “Start enjoying the best of live TV without the cable company.”

Channels available through Sling include ESPN, Food Network and AMC.