Fusion to Premiere ‘O Girls’ Documentary Jan. 15

Fusion is set to debut documentary O Girls—which follows the journeys of five young women who were part of the inaugural class of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls—on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m.

The five graduates—Bongeka, Thando, Charmain, Debra and Mpumi—enter new parts of their lives as some graduate college in the United States and others stay in South Africa.

Fusion correspondent Kimberly Brooks, a former Harpo staffer whose first job in TV was as an assistant at The Oprah Winfrey Show, will host the documentary.

“My work with these girls feels as natural to me as if they were my own children. For me, this is what mothering was meant to be,” Winfrey told Brooks in an interview. “I wanted to help girls who really wanted it. They could see the possibility for themselves, if only. If only they had the means to do it,” she said.