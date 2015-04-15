Fusion Picks Up ‘My Selfie Life’

Fusion has greenlit new series My Selfie Life. Each half-hour episode of the show will feature a different individual and an important moment in his or her life.

The first season will run 10 episodes and premiere in the fall. It will include experiences like beginning a sex change operation, dealing with an eating disorder and starting an interfaith relationship.

The Selfie portion of the concept comes from the subjects filming their own journey.

“This series showcases stories told in the most authentic way -- by the people who know them by heart, captured in real time on their own devices, and in their own words,” said Fusion programming chief Wade Beckett. “Intimate and honest, the series captures the spirit of what I believe Fusion is all about.”

The nonfiction series is an adaption of U.K. shorts by Nerd TV, which will also produce Selfie Life. Red Arrow will distribute.