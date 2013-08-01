Fusion Network to Launch Oct. 28

Fusion, the news and lifestyle network for Latinos and millenials from ABC News and Univision, will launch on Monday, Oct. 28, the companies announced on Thursday.

The network also announced some of its initial programming, including a flagship 8 p.m. news program America with Jorge Ramos anchored by the Univision newscaster, and Open Source with Leon Krauze, a daily one-hour news analysis program to air at 10 p.m. Ramos will continue as anchor of Noticiero Univision and Sunday political affairs show Al Punto on Univision.

Fusion has also hired David Javerbaum, former executive producer and head writer of The Daily Show to oversee content for a nightly block of satire programming including Sports Bar (working title), a nightly sports comedy talk show hosted by three members of the comedy troupe Harvard Sailing Team to air Monday through Thursday at 9 p.m. A second primetime half-hour of satire programming produced by with the Jim Henson company is to be announced.

From 6-8 p.m., the English-language network will air an untitled commentary program hosted by Alicia Menendez about the intersection among sex, money and politics; and D.N.A., an interactive show hosted by Derrick N. Ashong about socially relevant issues.

On weekend nights, the network will program original series, specials and documentaries including Strange Medicine, a 12-part half-hour series following the search for the most exotic medicines around the world, and Back Home, which follows a different celebrity guest to their family’s country of origin.

"We believe our programs -- visually compelling, creatively produced and laced with humor and irreverence -- will resonate with Latinos and non-Latinos alike," said Beau Ferrari, acting president for the network. "Fusion's unique combination of news, satire and original series is a completely new offering for the most exciting and fastest-growing group of young people in the country."

At launch, Fusion will be available in 20 million homes on Cablevision, Charter, Cox, AT&T U-verse, Verizon FiOS and Google Fiber.

Fusion also announced Thursday that Mariana van Zeller will be chief correspondent for the network's enterprise investigative unit. Additional talent deals and programming are to be announced.