Fusion Names Alexis Madrigal Editor in Chief

Fusion announced Friday a batch of promotions and hires in an effort to expand its editorial and digital team.

Alexis Madrigal has been named editor in chief of Fusion and will report to Daniel Eilemberg, senior VP and chief digital officer.

Among those promoted are Hillary Frey as executive editor and Anna Holmes, who will take an expanded role as editorial director.

Jane Spencer has been upped to senior VP of emerging platforms and will report to Fusion CEO Isaac Lee. Her role will see her focus on brand extensions and expanding Fusion’s digital footprint.