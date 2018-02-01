Fusion Media Group, Netflix Co-Produce ‘Tijuana’

Fusion Media Group (FMG) and Netflix are co-producing the drama Tijuana, which will air in the U.S. on Univision and debut globally on Netflix. Production is scheduled to start next month.

The show sees the presidential front-runner shot, and the reporters of Tijuana Weekly covering the story. “But the facts they uncover run much deeper than the assassination. An insidious corruption has been allowed to grow in the shadows, and these reporters will risk their lives to bring it to light,” says FMG.

Daniel Posada is showrunner along with creator Zayre Ferrer.

FMG Studios’ Story House is behind the project.

“Tijuana matters because this is a critical time to be talking about what journalists around the world face every day in the pursuit of the truth, particularly in Mexico,” said Camila Jimenez Villa, president and CEO of FMG Studios. “This expansion of our relationship with Netflix re-affirms the value of the content we’re producing. We will be increasing investment in production and expect to have nearly 200+ hours of programming by 2020 across scripted and unscripted in English and Spanish. We’ll continue to bet on upand coming creators that truly represent a broad spectrum of stories, characters and experiences, with a particular eye on female and multicultural showrunners, writers and directors.”

There was a similar setup involved for El Chapo, with Netflix and FMG Studios’ Story House producing, and the show airing on Univision and Netflix.

Daniel Posada also worked on El Chapo.