Fusion to Debut Animated Sketch Series

Fusion will add an animated series to its programming lineup in December from production company Mondo Media.

The series, Like, Share, Die, will mix topical comedy with several of Mondo Media’s original YouTube-based series, according to Mondo. Fusion has commissioned 20 episodes of the series, which will premiere this December on Fusion’s cable network as well as the network’s digital platform, Fusion.net, with segments uploaded to both Fusion and Mondo’s YouTube channels.

"Mondo has a unique sensibility and platform for finding, producing and building large, loyal digital audiences," said Wade Beckett, Fusion’s chief programming officer in a statement. "They've demonstrated they can adapt their best performing properties into longer forms for television and feature film, so we are excited to bring their unique brand of comedy to Fusion’s audience."

