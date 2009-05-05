Fusion Buys WBKI Louisville

Iowa-based Fusion Communications has won the auction for WBKI Louisville, which Cascade Broadcasting had put on the block. A CW affiliate, the station is being sold for an undisclosed sum and is subject to regulatory approval.

The buyers will hold the license under the name Louisville TV Group LLC. "We're excited about the purchase of WBKI-TV and are looking forward to working with a great staff whose commitment to local programming and the community is outstanding," said Jeff Lyle of the Louisville TV Group.

Fusion operates an HD production facility and studio. Based in Davenport, it bills itself as "a leading provider of centralized master control and satellite uplink services" and is the parent company for Independent News Network and Silver Beacon Media.

Fusion says it's in the hunt for more stations.

Belo's WHAS produces a 10 p.m. news for WBKI, which President/General Manager Mark Pimentel calls "a good, solid product."

The deal is expected to close late this summer. CobbCorp. conducted the sale.