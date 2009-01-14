Fuse TV/Rock Hall of Fame Announce Inductees

Heavy metal icons Metallica, guitarist Jeff Beck, and hip-hop legends Run-DMC are among the inductees into this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which will be broadcast live on Fuse TV April 9.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Fuse and present this show with them,” said Joel Peresman, president and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Fuse signed a three year deal to televise the induction ceremony in November. The ceremony is taking place at Cleveland’s Public Hall, the first time the event has been held in Cleveland in over a decade. The next two ceremonies will take place in New York at the Waldorf-Astoria.

“It’s about unity,” said Lars Ulrich, Metallica’s drummer, at an induction event at Fuse TV Wednesday afternoon when asked how it felt to be honored. “You’re a link in some chain of everyone that’s gone before and everyone coming after you.”

Other inductees include 50s soul group Little Anthony & the Imperials, R&B singer Bobby Womack, and country singer Wanda Jackson.

The band said they hadn’t yet decided who would be giving their induction speech. “Not Ryan Seacrest?” joked the band’s manager. “I don’t even know who that is,” responded guitarist and singer James Hetfield.