Fuse Teams Up with Xbox 360

Music network Fuse partnered with Microsoft’s Xbox 360 video-game-entertainment system to bring Xbox Live Marketplace members its Summer of Music series.

Fuse will give Xbox Live artist interviews and coverage of festivals such as Bonnaroo, Rothbury, Mayhem, Vans Warped Tour and Bumbershoot. Artists that will be featured include Metallica, Pearl Jam, Jack Johnson, Talib Kweli and My Morning Jacket.

This is a free service that will be available from now until late September to more than 12 million Xbox Live users worldwide.

“Fuse and Xbox Live share the same audience, which makes this a great opportunity for Fuse to deliver some fantastic and compelling content by way of a fun and interactive platform,” said Brad Samuels, executive vice president of content distribution for Fuse, in a statement. “We are confident that Xbox 360 fans are going to love it and want to tune into Fuse for more great music programming.

Summer of Music will be promoted by both brands. Microsoft will use an e-mail campaign to invite Xbox 360 owners to tune in to the series and it will feature banner ads on Xbox Live, Xbox.com and MSN’s instant-messaging service. Fuse will make segments of the series available on its Web site and will redirect viewers to the Xbox Live platform by using online and on-air promotions.

“Xbox Live is about variety and interactive content, which is in line with the kind of material Fuse generates,” said Peter Orullian, senior global product manager for Xbox Live, in a statement. “The popularity of music-based games has proven that game fans and music fans are one and the same.”