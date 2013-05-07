Fuse Taps Hip Hop for First Scripted Series

Fuse will look to strike a chord in the scripted series arena with the Jule 19 debut of hip-hop-themed dramedyThe Hustle, network executives said Tuesday.

The six-episode, 30-minute series will follow aspiring artists as they try to find their place and break into the hip-hop world, according to the network. The series will be followed by The Hustle After Party, a series taped in Fuse's New York street front studio which will feature interviews and performances from hip hop stars, as well as appearances by the cast.

"There are plenty of stories about trying to make it in the music industry, but never has there been such an authentic look at the hip hop industry and the struggles that accompany the journey to get to the top," said Mike Bair, president, MSG Media in a statement. "The Hustle is filled with richly drawn characters in real life situations, connecting with our audience and giving viewers a real and honest look at life before fame and fandom."