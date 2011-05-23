Fuse Taps CeeLo Green For New Series

Grammy Award winning singer CeeLo Green will host a new interview/performance series for Fuse beginning June 22.

Talking To Strangers will feature Green, who currently stars in NBC's reality music series The Voice, talking to fellow artists about their musical careers and personal lives, according to network officials.

The series will also feature a performance from each artist as well as special performances from CeeLo.

"CeeLo has had an unbelievable year and is one of the biggest and most sought-after artists in the world right now," said Brad Schwartz, senior vice president of programming and operations for Fuse in a statement. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have him bring his passion, his eccentricities, his cool and all of his fans to Fuse to watch him host his own music show."