Fuse Sets Oct. 5 Debut for ‘Clash of the Corps’ Docuseries

Fuse announced Wednesday it will debut eight-part docuseries Clash of the Corps Oct. 5 at 11 p.m. ET.

The series is executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia (of Seven Bucks Productions) and 44 Blue Productions' Rasha Drachkovitch.

The series gives a behind-the-scenes look at the competitive world of Drum Corps International (a nonprofit organization) as it follows two all-star teams (the Cadets from Pennsylvania and Blue Devils of California) leading up to the world championships in Indianapolis on Aug. 13.

"It's an extremely unique culture with very talented individuals and we're excited to partner with Fuse to share the passion and drive behind these kids who are battling it out to win it all,” said Johnson, cofounder of Seven Bucks Productions.