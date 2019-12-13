Fuse, Ntwrk Join in E-Commerce, Ad Deal

Fuse Media said it has formed an e-commerce revenue-sharing, cross-promotion and advertising pact with Ntwrk, a youth-culture oriented commerce and content platform.

The companies will offer viewers of Fuse’s original content a first look at exclusive product launches from Ntwrk. The products will be available for purchase via the Ntwrk app, with the revenue being split between Ntwrk and Fuse.

The first product released under the new deal launches Friday. The product featured is a Keith Haring Heart Hoodie from apparel brand Talentless. The hoodie will be shown in an episode of Fuse’s digital series Bust It Open with rapper Tory Lanez and it will be available for purchase starting Sunday on the Ntwrk app.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Ntwrk to offer our viewers an innovative and fun way to interact with Fuse content,” said Fuse Media senior VP for digital strategy & operations Patrick Courtney. “Bust It Open is just the beginning of what we can do to create shoppable experiences for our most popular digital and linear content brands.” He also noted that another aspect of the revenue-sharing partnership between Fuse and Ntwrk will see the companies going out to market with joint sponsorship opportunities to third parties.

The deal brings together the audience of Fuse--one of the most multicultural and youngest on cable--with the capabilities of Ntwrk, which boasts “Shopping at the Speed of Culture.”

“We are excited to partner with Fuse on this project—making linear shoppable and expanding the Ntwrk brand into the linear space. Through this collaboration and highly exclusive merchandise we add value to consumers and marketers in digital, social and TV video commerce—a true innovation in first- and second- screen entertainment and commerce experience,” said Cornell Brown, senior VP of content at Ntwrk.