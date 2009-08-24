Fuse Names Gavin Harvey New GM

Gavin Harvey is joining Cablevision's music network Fuse as general manager. Harvey was previously president of Comcast sports channel Versus, but had left the channel when operations shifted to Philadelphia.

Harvey is the latest chief of the niche music service which is part of Cablevision's Madison Square Garden unit. He fills a role that has been open since the departure of Jen Caserta, in June 2008. Caserta departed for Rainbow's IFC where she was named executive-VP and general manager. IFC is also owned by Cablevision.

"We are confident that Gavin's leadership skills and impressive branding experience will be of great value to our company as we grow the Fuse business and further build upon our integration strategy with Madison Square Garden's assets," said Michael Bair, president of MSG Media. "Gavin's proven track record in managing highly successful national programming, marketing and sales teams to maximize key initiatives, as well as his passion for music, make him the perfect candidate for this position."

Harvey has prior experience of entertainment. He worked for E! Networks in California where he was executive VP of marketing and brand director. Prior to that he was senior VP at iN Demand.