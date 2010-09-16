Fuse Names Clark EVP, GM

Former Joost.com executive David Clark has been named executive vp, general manager of music network Fuse, parent company Madison Square Garden, Inc. announced Thursday.

Clark has served as acting general manager for the network since June, and was previously executive vp of sales for MSG Media.

As evp and GM of Fuse, Clark will manage the net's direction and growth strategy. His responsibilities include oversight of Fuse's day-to-day business operations and continuing the integration of Fuse in to Madison Square Garden's properties. He will continue to report to President of MSG Media Michael Bair.

"In the past 18 months, Fuse has established itself as the place to go for music on television through exclusive original new programming as well as ratings and advertiser growth," Bair said. "We have found the ideal person to continue Fuse's momentum and take the network to the next level. The combination of David's proven leadership skills, entrepreneurial spirit, expertise in the digital space and background in music make him the perfect fit for this position."

"I am excited about my new role, and continuing to build the Fuse brand through more original programming, digital enhancements, and partnerships with the music industry, advertisers and distributors," said Mr. Clark. "I believe there is a place for music on television and look forward to leading the Fuse team as we continue to grow this network through innovative initiatives."