Fuse Media Gets New Carriage Agreement From Comcast

Comcast reached a new long-term carriage deal with Fuse Media.

Under the agreement, Comcast Xfinity customers will be able to continue to get the Fuse and Fuse Media cable channels. They will also be able to access the Fuse Plus streaming platform via Comcast’s X1 platform, its Flex streaming box and XClass TVs.

“Representation in media matters, and as a Latino-owned entertainment company, Fuse Media is committed to giving a voice to historically underrepresented communities,” said Fuse Media CEO, Miguel ‘Mike’ Roggero. “Our networks serve Latino and multicultural audiences with authentic content that represents all aspects of their lives and culture, and provides them with genuine storytelling that entertains, inspires and reflects the world in which we live. We are pleased that Comcast shares our commitment and are excited to reintroduce our award-winning content to Comcast subscribers.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are passionate about creating the world’s best and most diverse collection of multicultural programming and entertainment available anywhere,” added Keesha Boyd, executive director, multicultural video & entertainment, Xfinity Consumer Services. “Through our partnership with Fuse Media, we are proud to continue to play a role in expanding access to high quality programming that represents and speaks to an increasingly diverse subscriber audience.” ■