Crown Media Taps Judi Lopez to Head Content Distribution

Crown Media Family Networks has hired industry veteran Judi Lopez as its executive VP of distribution and content strategy, and also announced the promotion of three distribution executives.

Lopez, an industry veteran with more than 30 years in the cable industry, will oversee every aspect of sales, negotiations, strategic planning, and marketing efforts related to the company’s content distribution, said company officials.

Lopez joins Crown Media after serving 13 years at Fuse Media as head of content, distribution, advocacy & government affairs. Prior to Fuse, Lopez -- a 2015 Multichannel News Wonder Woman inductee -- served in several executive positions at AMC Networks. She will report to Crown Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas.

“Judi is a strategic visionary, highly respected professional, and incredibly knowledgeable about the industry as a whole and the evolving complexities of the content distribution landscape,” said Lucas in a statement. “Judi's accomplishments as a champion for diversity and inclusion, as well as her keen business acumen distinguish her as the perfect candidate to join our Crown Media team."

In addition, Crown Media promoted executives Lisa Barroso to senior VP of content distribution and strategy, Holly Henderson to senior VP of distribution and Raquel Williams to vice president of distribution. Barroso and Henderson will report to Lopez, with Williams reporting to Barroso, said the company.

“I'd also like to congratulate Lisa, Holly, and Raquel on their expanded leadership roles within the company,” said Lucas.■