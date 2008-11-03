Fuse Locks Rock Hall of Fame Through 2011

Cablevision-owned music network Fuse has signed a multiyear deal with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to televise its induction ceremony, beginning in 2009.

The ceremony had been previously televised on VH1 Classic and MTV-owned high-definition music channel Palladia, as well as streamed online through AOL.

Fuse will air the 2009 ceremony live from Cleveland's Public Hall on April 4, and will also carry live coverage of the 2010 and 2011 induction ceremonies from the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

The 2009 nominees for induction include Run-DMC, Metallica, Jeff Beck, Little Anthony and the Imperials, and The Stooges.

“Fuse's partnership with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame strengthens our reputation as the home of music on television,” says Eric Sherman, president of Fuse. “The Rock Hall is the preeminent institution for celebrating rock music, with the induction ceremony being famous for bringing together some of the most legendary names in music. Fuse is proud to bring all of the artists, performances and impromptu moments live to our viewers.”