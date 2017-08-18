Fuse, Complex Make Deal to Share Original Content

Fuse Media and Complex Networks are joining forces to reach millennial viewers.

Sales teams from the two companies will work together to sell cross-platform ad packages to marketers as some Fuse content appears on Complex Networks digital platforms and Complex’s short-form programming runs for the first time on cable with Fuse.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This alliance is an organic extension of our brand and with Fuse, we have identified a truly like-minded partner interested in offering both the audience and the advertising community the untraditional and unexpected,” said Rich Antoniello, CEO of Complex Networks.

A 90-minute Complex-branded block of programming airing on Fuse starting in November will feature digital series including Hot Ones and Sneaker Shopping. It will be the first time Complex programming appears on a linear platform.

The block will be available on Fuse television, VOD and distributed on Fuse digital networks. After airing on Fuse, the programming will be distributed on Complex Networks’ digital plaforms.

Fuse will be creating original Fuse-branded short-form content to appear on Complex Networks platforms. Some content will be related to Fuse series such as Hollywood Puppet Sh!t Show and Trivial Takedown.

Fuse and Complex will cross-promote the programming to create an 18 to 34 audience advertisers can tap into.

“With Complex we couldn’t have found a better partner to make 1 + 1 = 3. By combining our complementary strengths and platforms, we can deliver unparalleled value to viewers, advertisers and distributors through our innovative collaboration,” said Fuse Media CEO Michael Schwimmer.

"Fuse Media will continue to expand our approach to reaching our valuable audience with highly engaging content across every relevant platform and the Complex partnership is a great step for us in this journey,” Schwimmer added.

Fuse says its multicultural programming has made it the fastest-growing ad supported cable channel among adults 18 to 34, with ratings up double digits from a year ago.

Compex says it is a top lifestyle destination for young men 18-34. Its content generates more than 810 million video views monthly and three billion content impressions monthly.