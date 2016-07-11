Fuse Appoints Leonard Senior VP, Content Strategy

Fuse Media named Marc Leonard senior VP, content strategy.

Leonard has been a consultant to Fuse. He will report to Fuse COO Mike Roggero in New York

Before working with Fuse, Leonard spent 22 years at Viacom, most recently as senior VP, platform strategy for Logo. He began his career as an intern at Comedy Central.

At Fuse, Leonard is responsible for managing linear and multiplatform scheduling strategies for the company’s television channels, websites and its new mobile app. He will also oversee and direct Fuse Media programming acquisition efforts.

“Marc is a highly strategic executive and we look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to identify compelling content opportunities for our target audience across all platforms,” said Michael Schwimmer, Fuse Media CEO.